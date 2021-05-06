Tea ‘moi virundhu’ helps mobilise fund for COVID care

A tea seller in Pudukottai district conducted a unique ‘moi virundhu’ (feast to mobilise money) at his tea stall to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in the district. S. Sivakumar was already known for raising funds during the Gaja cyclone.

Mr. Sivakumar who owns Bhagwan Tea Stall on Vamban Main Road had been contemplating on ways to contribute to COVID care in the district for months. With ‘moi virundhu’ banned to avoid large gatherings, Mr. Sivakumar decided to sell his tea in return for moi. “Usually, we sell tea for ₹6. But when we offer it with ‘moi’ provision, they will give at least ₹10. There are people who will give ₹50 also,” he said.

On Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mr. Sivakumar sold tea at his shop and placed a vessel to collect the ‘moi’ in front of his shop. He was able to collect ₹ 14,420 from ‘tea moi virundhu’, and has received an additional ₹7,000 from his friends and relatives. He hopes to hand the money over to the District Collector. “I have asked for permission to meet her in person and will hand over my contribution”, he said.

“I have been running this shop for at least 10 years. So, my friends, relatives and others also know me well. They trust me and give the money,” he said.

Mr. Sivakumar is well known in the village for his philanthropic gestures. He had waived off all the pending dues of his customers at his tea stall during the Gaja cyclone. Mr. Sivakumar also gives free milk to children who come to the shop.