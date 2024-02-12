GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDRUA’s plea for special train

February 12, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has requested Southern Railway to operate special trains on the main line section using the rakes that remain idle at Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur junctions on February 24 for the benefit of pilgrims visiting Kumbakonam to take part in the ‘Masimagam’ festival.

In a statement addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, association secretary A .Giri pointed out that a local holiday had been declared by the State government considering the importance of the ‘Masimagam’ festival being held every year at Kumbakonam.

Since this year’s festival falls on Saturday, a large number of pilgrims were expected to visit the temple town, he added and suggested that the idle rakes at Mayiladuthruai and Thanjavur junctions be operated as special trains between Mayiladuthruai and Thanjavur on February 24 at suitable timings for the benefit of pilgrims taking part in the ‘Mahamagam’ festival at Kumbakonam.

