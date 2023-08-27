TDRUA completes six decades of service to rail commuters

August 27, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Introduction of new trains and regularisation of special train services through the main line section, laying of second track between Villupuram and Thanjavur, new rail link connecting Thanjavur with Pattukottai and Needamangalam with Ariyalur via. Kumbakonam were some of the major demands raised by the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association at its 60th annual general body meeting held at Kumbakonam on Sunday. Secretary, A.Giri, and Joint Secretary, T.Saravanan were retained in the same posts for the next three years and the vice-president, M.M.Jameel, had been elevated as the president of the association, in the elections to the office-bearers held on Sunday.