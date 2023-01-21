TCS, SASTRA to jointly offer online degree programmes

January 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Tata Consultancy Services and SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, have joined hands to offer online degree programmes to upskill students and working professionals.

Degrees such as B.Com, BCA and BBA will be offered through TCS iON’s Phygital Platform. The newly launched online programmes have been designed to transform students and working professionals as a skilled workforce and they are offered with multiple entry/exit opportunities, linked to Academic Bank of Credit Systems notified by the University Grants Commission, digital certification, placement assistance, digital learning resources at an affordable fee.

The learners will also get hands-on learning experience through projects at the end of the sixth semester with batches commencing twice a year with focus on enabling productive outcomes for individual learners for efficient admission, learning and skilling, recruitment, and overall business operations with the use of Phygital Platform.

For further information, visit www.tcsion.com or enquiry.tcsion@tcs.com, according to a press release.