ADVERTISEMENT

TCS, SASTRA to jointly offer online degree programmes

January 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Consultancy Services and SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, have joined hands to offer online degree programmes to upskill students and working professionals.

Degrees such as B.Com, BCA and BBA will be offered through TCS iON’s Phygital Platform. The newly launched online programmes have been designed to transform students and working professionals as a skilled workforce and they are offered with multiple entry/exit opportunities, linked to Academic Bank of Credit Systems notified by the University Grants Commission, digital certification, placement assistance, digital learning resources at an affordable fee.

The learners will also get hands-on learning experience through projects at the end of the sixth semester with batches commencing twice a year with focus on enabling productive outcomes for individual learners for efficient admission, learning and skilling, recruitment, and overall business operations with the use of Phygital Platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For further information, visit www.tcsion.com or enquiry.tcsion@tcs.com, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US