TCC floats tenders for bio-CNG and MRF facility at Ariyamangalam

City Corporation has floated tenders to establish a bio-compressed natural gas (CNG) and a materials recovery facility (MRF) centre at the Ariyamangalam dump yard.

The roll-out of the third phase incorporates bio-CNG in a five-acre land at the dump yard with a materials recovery facility centre to segregate waste that is currently being dumped at the Ariyamangalam.

Corporation officials said that waste amounting to around 11 lakh cubic metres was cleared in phases I and II of biomining. This mainly saw the implementation of MCCs to safely and organically dispose of waste. Phase III is said to have a total estimate of ₹44 crore and will be completed in two years, they said.

While the bio-mining process, whereby the dump yard is dug through with the help of land movers, is segregated into wet and dry waste. The wet waste was taken to MCCs for use in composting, while the dry waste will be sorted through multiple segregation techniques such as magnetic separation and blowing, among others to be sent to recycling stations to be repurposed.

The bio-CNG plant will process around 100 tonnes of wet waste and will be converted into bio-CNG which will then be available for commercial and industrial purposes, said officials. “The proposed plans would not only recycle waste but also completely remove garbage being dumped at Ariyamangalam,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.