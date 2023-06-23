‘TB can be treated with regular medication’

June 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Removing the stigma around tuberculosis (TB) is key to helping patients and their families seek medical assistance for the highly infectious disease that affects lakhs of people in India, said representatives of advocacy agencies at a gathering held in Tiruchi on Friday.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting, S.Savithri, Deputy Director Medical Services - TB, said rigorous screening and awareness programmes had brought down the number of reported cases over the years. “TB is a notifiable disease. In 2022, 26 lakh cases were diagnosed; in earlier years, the number was over 28 lakh. The decline is a positive effect of spreading awareness about this disease that has been prevalent since ancient times,” Dr. Savithri said.

She added that 22,379 persons had been tested for TB in Tiruchi district this year until May, and over 1,300 persons had been found to be infected. “We are hoping to eradicate TB in Tamil Nadu by 2025, and have been helped by the State government through initiatives like mobile X-ray vans provided in 45 districts,” said Dr. Savithri.

Dr. Devigan, World Health Organisation (WHO) medical consultant, said, “Many people do not know that TB is completely treatable if the medicines are taken regularly for the recommended duration and the follow-up is also done to schedule. It is a complex disease that can affect anyone, irrespective of their social or economic status, so removing the stigma is important. Patients who are on treatment should not be ostracised.”

TB survivor and advocacy volunteer Chandra, spoke about the need to rehabilitate those who had lost their livelihood due to the disease.

The meeting was co-hosted by Chennai-based NGO Resource group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH) and Accountability Leadership by Local Communities for Inclusive, Enabling Services (ALLIES) project, in association with USAID.

