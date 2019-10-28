Taxing students for printing question papers raises eyebrows

TIRUCHI

While on the one hand the Tamil Nadu Government prides itself of being the first State in the country to make the largest allocation for school education, the department has been silently collecting money from every student from level VI onwards purportedly for printing question papers for the quarterly, yearly, mid-term and revision exams.

Parents are unhappy with what they describe as the “rigidness” with which several lakhs or even crores of rupees at the rate of ₹ 60 per subject per student is collected from several thousands of students for the purpose.

The money is collected from the students irrespective of whether they study in government or government-aided of self-financed schools. In the case of self-financed schools, the managements make it a point to pay the money out of compulsion but rarely utilise the question paper for the examinations they conduct, it is learnt.

The cause for concern is that the money is not accounted for. Since the money collected for this purpose is not audited, there have been concerns of misuse. For instance, the officials at the district level use only a portion of the money for the intended purpose since the question papers are of poor newsprint quality and spend a substantial sum on hosting senior bureaucrats in the department when they come on an official visit.

“The unutilised money never comes into picture when the department issues a fresh directive to the school heads at the start of the subsequent academic year to collect the money,” a headmaster of a government higher secondary school lamented.

This is an issue that has been causing consternation among the parents for several years now, but they seldom discuss it openly due to fear of victimisation of the headmaster concerned by the department, a representative of a parent-teacher association said.

The collection of money from poor students defies logic since the State Government had been increasing its budgetary allocation progressively for school education, he said.

The State Government had made a budgetary provision of ₹ 28,957.62 crore to school education department for 2019-20. Of this, ₹ 2,578.87 crore is exclusively meant for implementation of welfare schemes. Last year, the allocation was ₹ 27,205.88 crore, of which ₹ 1,967.47 crore was earmarked for welfare schemes.

The policy note of school education department states that the needs of students are comprehensively taken care of through the various welfare schemes.

The money collected in an arbitrary manner from the students for the purpose of printing question papers is indeed a cause for concern. There was room for mismanagement of the money in the absence of auditing requirement, ssaid V. Manivasagan, State president of Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers' Association.