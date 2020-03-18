Taxi services hit, food delivery increases

Taxi services, including online aggregators across the city, have been hit due to the COVID-19 scare but food delivery persons report an increase in business.

Business for cabs has slowly declined over the last week following the coronavirus outbreak and the State government’s advisory requesting individuals to avoid non-essential travel, say taxi drivers. Taxis are in demand for a wide variety of reasons in Tiruchi but most of them involve tourists, says a cab driver.

‘The number of locals taking cabs to a temple or to a shop, for example, is significantly low here when compared to bigger cities. More than half of our users are tourists. With the number of travellers falling rapidly and some companies offering work from home, we have lost many customers, he said.

Mohammed Afsal, a representative of Tiruchi Call Taxi, said there was at least 20 % of drop in their business within a week. This is an ideal time when tourists visit the city, go to Srirangam to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and other places. But, as people have been asked not to travel, we have lost many bookings. Some drivers are apprehensive about repaying autorickshaw loans if the situation persists, he said.

With closure of schools and colleges and many preferring work-from-home option, orders for food delivery have increased. ‘I deliver about eight to 10 orders around lunch time on a normal day. The number of orders has increased with young people especially college students ordering regularly. Online food delivery applications too offer discounts,’ R. Sampath, a delivery person, said.