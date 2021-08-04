Plea to extend IT return filing date

The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners has urged the Central Government to extend the last date for filing Income Tax returns to March 31, 2022 in view of the problems in the new e-filing website launched by the Income Tax department.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, its national coordinator R.Ravichandran said that several windows /links in the new e-filing website remains inaccessible and there were problems in bank record verification process to avail tax refund. Stating that the new website was non-user-friendly for the individual taxpayers attempting to file their income tax returns, he said that the denial of access to the tax practitioners including the tax practitioners who have cleared the eligibility test to file GST returns have compounded the problem.

The federation urged the Income Tax department to initiate steps for rectification of defects in the new e-Filing website on a war footing and asked the Centre to extend the last date of filing of income tax returns which has been extended to September 30 recently to March 31, 2022 for the benefit of taxpayers both income and GST assessees.