Tax evasion by works contractors detected

The Tiruchi Intelligence Division of the State Commercial Department detected tax evasion by two works contractors belonging to Ariyalur district recently. Officials conducted checks at the commercial places of the contractors and detected evasion of tax for the ₹22 crore turnover. The evasion of tax was detected to be ₹6.3 crore. The officials collected ₹3.24 crore from them and initiated action to collect the remaining amount, a press release said.