TAVI procedure performed

TIRUCHI
A successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure was performed on a septuagenarian by a team of doctors at Apollo Hospitals here. The patient, who hails from Thuraiyur in Tiruchi had been suffering from aortic stenosis which limited his day-to-day functioning.
Aortic stenosis is the critical narrowing of the valve guarding the main outflow chamber of the heart, a condition which can occur in ageing patients. It results in breathlessness, fatigue and treatment is usually a high-risk surgery.
“When the patient arrived at the hospital, he had been suffering from severe breathlessness for at least six months and other hospitals he had consulted had led him to believe that it was COVID-19. However, we detected the block and performed the procedure to remove it,” R. Ravindran, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said.
TAVI is a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure where an artificial valve is implanted in the heart through a blood vessel in the thigh. No anaesthesia, cardio-pulmonary bypass or surgical openings in the chest are required in the procedure.
The procedure was performed last week by a team of doctors comprising Dr. Ravindran, S. Saravanan, Consultant Cardiac Anaesthetist, Kader Sahib Ashraf, Cardiologist, and Shyam Sundar. The patient has recovered well and returned home on Sunday, Dr. Ravindran said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath