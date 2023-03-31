March 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

TASMAC liquor outlets in the district will buy back empty liquor bottles with effect from April 1 as a pilot scheme. An official press release said there were 37 liquor outlets in the district.

The release said as per Madras High Court direction, buy back of empty liquor bottles would commence from April 1 as a pilot scheme.

An additional amount of ₹10 would be charged for every liquor bottle purchased from the TASMAC outlets. The empty bottles could be handed over to the shop from where liquor was purchased and the additional amount of ₹10 would be returned.

