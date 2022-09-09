Tasmac shops near educational institutions will be shut: Collector

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has assured that Tasmac shops functioning near schools and colleges will be closed.

He made this remark while addressing the media here on Friday after sealing a few shops near the Saint Peter’s Higher Secondary School, North Gate, Thanjavur, for selling banned tobacco products.

Mr. Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that Tasmac retail outlets would be shut down if they were found functioning in violation of rules when his attention was brought to the existence of Tasmac retail outlets near educational institutions.

The decision to seal the shops engaged in the sale of banned tobacco products was taken as the owners of these shops failed to respond to the show cause notices issued to them in this regard earlier.

A total of 109 shops – 32 in Pattukottai Police Sub-division, 21 in Thiruvaiyaru Police Sub-division, 17 in Thanjavur Town, 13 in Thiruvidaimaruthur Sub-division, 9 in Thanjavur Rural Sub-division, 7 each in Vallam and Orathanadu Sub-divisions and 3 in Kumbakonam Sub-division – were sealed by the Revenue and Police personnel on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Raveli Priya Gandhapuneni and senior officials from the Revenue Department accompanied the Collector during the exercise of sealing the shops engaged in the sale of banned tobacco products.