TASMAC sales banned for two days at Muthupettai

November 24, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The sale of TASMAC products in and around Muthupettai area in Tiruvarur district has been banned on November 25 and December 4 in view of the annual ‘Sandal Pot’ event to be held at the Muthupettai Dargha.

In a press release, the Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan has said that the TASMAC retail outlets functioning in and around Muthupettai area would remain closed on November 25 (the day on which the flag hoisting event to be held) and on December 4 (the day of ‘Sandal Pot’ procession).

Detection of sale of the liquor will result in legal action would be initiated against the supervisors of the TASMAC outlets, the release added.

CONNECT WITH US