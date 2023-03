March 22, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Seven TASMAC liquor outlets at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district will remain closed on March 26 and 27 in view of Panguni festival at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi town. Bars attached to the outlets too will not function on those days. Violation of the order will attract legal proceedings against the shop supervisors and the bar owners, Collector T. Charusree said in a press release on Wednesday.