December 17, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Green Tamil Nadu Mission has fixed a target to raise 20 lakh saplings in Tiruchi district during 2023-24.

The mission, which was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently, aims at increasing the forest cover of the State to 33% by 2030-31. To achieve the target, the Green Tamil Nadu Mission of the Forest Department plans to raise 260 crore saplings across the State by involving various departments, volunteers, donors and farmers.

In Tiruchi district, the mission plans to raise 20 lakh saplings for 2023-24, according to Deepak Srivastava, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests and the Director of the Mission.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday after visiting various parts of the district to inspect the progress on raising nurseries, he said that out of 20 lakh, the Forest Department would raise 2.3 lakh saplings in its nurseries. The Rural Development and other departments, which have been roped in, would raise seven lakh saplings. The remaining saplings would be raised on the land holdings of farmers.

The target for the State in 2022-23 would be 1.3 crore saplings and it would be 7.5 crore saplings in 2023-24. The Collectors of the respective district would be the chairperson of the mission and the District Forest Officer would be the Member Secretary in each district Mr. Srivastava said and added that they would conduct review meetings frequently to monitor the progress of the project.

He said that farmers would play a great role in this and they would be supplied seeds by the Forest Department free of cost. They could raise the saplings as intercrop without affecting the food crops. The saplings would be uploaded in the official website of the mission and the data would be saved in a transparent manner so as to compensate the farmers suitably. Based on the number of saplings, the farmers would be given credit points. They could be redeemed once the Government announced a scheme for it.

Mr. Srivastava said that instructions had been given to the DFOs to raise nurseries between June and August every year. It would enable the officials to plant saplings in December and January every year.