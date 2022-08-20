Tardy repair works leave motorists fuming in Tiruchi

Motorists struggling at the damaged stretch between Salai Road and Thillainagar in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tardy repair works of roads dug up for the revamp of the underground sewer and drinking water supply lines taken up across the city under the Smart Cities Mission has caused deep resentment among the residents.

Most city residents have been enduring severe hardship during their everyday commute due to the works that have been under way for the past several months. Motorists groan over back-breaking rides and frequent traffic snarls, not to speak of the alarming air pollution, on busy roads including the Salai Road, Thennur High Road, Puthur Main Road and West Boulevard Road.

In recent days, the situation has gone from bad to worse in and around Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar and Thennur as the Salai Road, which leads to Woraiyur, Ramalinga Nagar and several colonies off Kuzhumani Road, has suffered extensive damage.

The revamp of the old sewer lines, laid in the late 1980s, is intended to address problems caused by frequent clogging and overflow of sewage. The underground sewer mains and manholes are said to be damaged at several places. Some of the pumping stations are also to be revamped. The old drinking water mains in the erstwhile municipal limits of the city are also being replaced with new pipes. The works are under way in different parts of the project area.

While the upgradation of the infrastructure has largely been welcomed, what has irked residents has been the absence of any sense of urgency towards repairing the damaged roads, contrary to repeated assurances of the Tiruchi Corporation.

With the works being taken up simultaneously, chaotic traffic conditions are witnessed at many places. In Thillai Nagar, some of the city buses ply via the cross roads to avoid the rickety ride and frequent traffic snarls on Salai Road. Town buses and heavy vehicles are forced to take diversions in some other roads too.

Motorists face nightmarish experiences on some roads such as Salai Road where they have to negotiate huge mounds of mud and poorly covered pits. Minor accidents have become common. The clouds of dust kicked up by the buses and other vehicles aggravate the discomfort for road users and people residing along the roads.

“The frequent traffic snarls are leading to quarrels and wordy duels among irate motorists,” says N. Jamaludeen, a resident. The Corporation should keep the police informed of the works so that traffic cops were posted, wherever necessary. “We are not against the development works, but the contractors and the civic body have been lethargic towards restoring the damaged roads,” he complains.

K.Suresh, CPI councillor representing ward 23, says that the Corporation has been trying to give a push to the works but concedes that there is still scope for expediting repairs on the damaged thoroughfares. “At least temporary repairs such levelling and filling up the pits properly with blue metal and gravel can be done so that motorists can have a smoother ride,” he says.

Often the existing utility lines are damaged during the work and this leads to time consuming repairs to them and further delays, he adds.