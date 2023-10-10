ADVERTISEMENT

TARATDAC members stage demo at three places

October 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged demonstrations at three places in the district on Tuesday condemning the Central government for not paying the salary for the past three months for persons with disabilities employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

They wanted the government to disburse the pending salary to them immediately. The demonstrations were held at Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur, said police sources.

