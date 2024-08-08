Tantransco to carry out survey to asses the damage of high-tension power towers in the Kollidam

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (Tantransco) plans to carry out a survey to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to replace the high-tension power transmission towers, which collapsed in the Kollidam recently due to the heavy water flow.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) supplies power to the residents of Thiruvanaikoil and a few parts of Srirangam through the HT power transmission lines built along the Kollidam. Some of the towers holding the power cables were built on the riverbed. Pile foundations to the depth of about 50 feet were said to have been laid to hold the steel towers. One of the towers at Alagiripuram in Thiruvanaikoil collapsed a week ago shortly after the discharge of surplus water into the Kollidam river from Mukkombu, the upper anicut. The strong water current caused erosion on the base of the tower, causing it to tilt dangerously above the flowing water. The power transmission on the HT line was subsequently stopped. Within hours one more HT power transmission tower near the new Kollidam bridge collapsed, after which the officials of the Tangedco and Tantransco rushed to the spot to study the issue. The officials made several spot visits following the flow of water receding to reconstruct the HT towers along with power cables.

A senior official of the Tantransco told The Hindu that a comprehensive survey would be carried out shortly to measure the extent of damage to HT towers, power cables, and other transmission gadgets. Based on it, a detailed project report would be prepared. Once it received approval, tenders would be floated.

The official said if there were no alternative ways to transmit power, the reconstruction work would have been started by now. The power supply to the areas of Thiruvanaikloil substation was being managed by tapping power from the Srirangam, Samayapuram, and Kambarasampettai substations. However, the reconstruction plan would be carried out on priority.

