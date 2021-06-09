Tanks in Tiruchi city to be renovated

TIRUCHI

09 June 2021 18:57 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru on Wednesday said steps would be taken to renovate and clean tanks in Tiruchi city.

Speaking to reporters here, he said encroachments in periyakulam, spread over 11 acres at Milaguparai, would be removed and the water body renovated. Steps would also be taken to renovate and clean the four big tanks at Edamalaipattipudur.

The objective behind the proposed renovation of water bodies was to harvest rainwater and ensure that there was no water scarcity during summerin Tiruchi. It would also help in improving groundwater table in and around the city.

As a step towards this direction was the filling of Jambukeswarar temple tank at Tiruvanaikoil. The temple tanks of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple and Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple would also be filled to ensure availability of water at all times. Although water from the Cauvery would directly come into the temple tanks at Tiruvanaikoil and Srirangam, arrangements would be made for provision of inlets to Rockfort temple tank.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru inaugurated the filling of Cauvery water in Tiruvanaikoil temple tank in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian and other officials.

Later, he inspected Miyawaki forest raised in Srirangam temple nandavanam. The Minister also inspected the dredging of Selvakaliamman temple tank at Edamalaipattipudur at a cost of ₹58 lakh and road improvement works taken up in Ashok Nagar at Karumandapam.