June 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa has said that rejuvenation of 93 tanks in Mannargudi area was on the anvil.

Disclosing this at the valedictory of National Paddy and Traditional Food Festival organised by the Aadhirengam Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Protection Centre at Thiruthuraipoondi on Sunday, Mr. Rajaa said that a proposal had been mooted to rejuvenate the tanks in Mannargudi area at a cost of ₹90 crore.

Stating that the implementation of the proposed project would help improve the groundwater table, the Minister said that it had also been proposed to set up a playground on a 3.50 acre plot bequeathed by his relative to the civic body at Thiruthuraipoondi and a mill to produce rice from traditional paddy varieties would be set up in the delta region at a cost of ₹2 crore.