Tangedo foreman arrested on graft charge in Karur

February 06, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KARUR

The Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials on Tuesday arrested a foreman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for demanding and accepting bribe for changing the classification of a power connection from commercial to domestic.

According to sources, a daily wage worker of Achimangalam near Rayanur, who had built a house by availing subsidy from the Government, applied for changing the power connection from commercial to domestic after completion of the house. Muruganandam, foreman of Tangedco, demanded ₹1,500 as bribe to reclassify the connection. The DVAC officials arrested him while he received ₹1,000 from the complainant.

