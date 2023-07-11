ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedo Commercial Inspector gets three-year RI in bribery case

July 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a Commercial Inspector of Tangedco to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case. that was booked against him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in 2008.

The convicted person, P. Sivakumar, served in the office of the Junior Engineer (O&M), Tangedco, Samayapuram in Manachanallur taluk. 

A DVAC press release here said Sivakumar demanded ₹900 from S. Savarimuthu of Thaneerpanthal, Samayapuram, near Tiruchi for arranging a new electricity service connection to the house, which was in the name of the latter’s wife S. Rathinamary. Sivakumar reiterated his demand and obtained ₹900 as bribe from Savarimuthu - the complainant - and was arrested by a DVAC team after a case was booked against him.

The Special Court sentenced Sivakumar to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him under sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sivakumar was sentenced to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The sentences would run concurrently, the release added. 

