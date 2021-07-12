Tangedco’s power play has MSME sector reeling

TIRUCHI

12 July 2021

It is levying 90% of sanctioned demand or recorded demand, whichever is higher, says association

MSME sector in the region has been hit hard by Tangedco's levy of 90% of the sanctioned demand or recorded demand, whichever is higher, for the lockdown relaxation period.

“There is no rationale in this method of calculating power charges at the time when industries in MSME sector are fast turning sick due to mounting loans,” said Rajappa Rajkumar, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association.

“There has been no intervention by the State government on the issue. Industries in MSME sector, at this critical juncture, must be charged only for actual power consumption, The government has to honour its commitment to levy charges based on actual consumption to prevent MSMEs from shutting down operations,” he contended.

It is distressing to see banks issuing takeover notices of NPAs of industries that has turned sick and many units struggling to survive, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar rued.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued an order directing Tangedco to collect 20% of the contracted demand or recorded demand, whichever was higher, as minimum demand charges from high tension consumers. In view of the epidemic, the industries were prevented from using electricity up to the sanctioned demand.

Tangedco, it is learnt, has plans to issue revised bills by applying Regulation 6(b) of the Supply Code. But, it is only for the duration of total lockdown.

“Industries that resumed operations at the time of lockdown relaxation have no choice but to pay charges to the tune of 90% of the sanctioned demand or recorded demand,” said R. Ilango, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association.

Last month, the State government announced formation of an expert committee to formulate schemes for revival of MSMEs. The announcement made by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his customary address to the State Assembly specifies that the expert committee will consist of industrialists, banking and financial experts, and government officials.

Representatives of MSME sector in the region say they are still in the dark about the promised committee.

“For any progress in this direction, representation to industrialists in the MSME sector in the expert committee is an absolute necessity, Problems to this sector have to be resolved decisively,” Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.