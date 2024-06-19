Tangedco’s pilot solar power park makes slow progress in Tiruvarur district

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco)’s pilot project to set up a 50-MW solar power park at Tiruvarur has been making very little progress as the process of identification and acquisition of land continues to pose a challenge.

Shortly after assuming office, the then Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji announced that the government would give a fillip to solar power generation. He said that 2,000 MW would be generated in the initial phase. To achieve the target, solar parks would be established in every district with an installed capacity of 50 MW each. The Minister had announced that the first solar park would come up in Tiruvarur district.

The Tangedco, the nodal agency, subsequently began scouting for land to set up the solar park. It sent a proposal to the Tiruvarur Collector seeking allotment of 200 acres of land. But, the power utility is yet to complete the process of land acquisition.

According to sources, as against the requirement of 200 acres, the Tangedco has managed to get around 49 acres at Thiruthuraipoondi. Though the Revenue officials came up with an idea to allot land at Muthupettai, the Tangedco officials did not show interest as the land was in low-lying area close to the seashore.

“We require four acres of land for each MW. With the identified land of about 49 acres, we can erect solar panels for generating 10 to 12 MW. We will continue to make efforts to identify lands,” says a Tangedco official.

He said land was a prerequisite for solar power park. There were issues in identifying 200 acres in a place. In such a scenario, it was ready to settle with 75 acres to 100 acres in one or two places. The cooperation of the revenue officials was important in land identification and subsequent allocation, the official said and added that concerted efforts would be made to accelerate the process.