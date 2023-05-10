ADVERTISEMENT

TANGEDCO’s call to consumers

May 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Division of Tangedco has called upon the public to adhere to the following instructions to avoid electricity-induced mishaps.

In a statement issued on May 10, the power supplier has suggested that old and worn-out electric service cables be replaced and raising plants beneath or near the overhead power tractions be avoided. Urging consumers not to climb the electric post or transformers on their own, it has called upon the people to pass on information about snapped power lines immediately to officials. Consumers must dial 94987 94987 for lodging electricity supply-related complaints.

