HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TANGEDCO’s call to consumers

May 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Division of Tangedco has called upon the public to adhere to the following instructions to avoid electricity-induced mishaps.

In a statement issued on May 10, the power supplier has suggested that old and worn-out electric service cables be replaced and raising plants beneath or near the overhead power tractions be avoided. Urging consumers not to climb the electric post or transformers on their own, it has called upon the people to pass on information about snapped power lines immediately to officials. Consumers must dial 94987 94987 for lodging electricity supply-related complaints.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.