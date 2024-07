The Tangedco will hold consumer grievances meetings at the following circle offices in the district as per the following schedule in August: August 2 – Musiri; August 6 - Thuraiyur; August 9 – Srirangam; August 13 – Lalgudi; August 16 – Tiruchi East; August 20 – Tiruchi Metro; and August 27 – Manapaprai. Consumers can appear in person to represent their grievances at the meetings, according to a Tangedco press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.