‘Tangedco should not insist on payment of power bill immediately’

Members of the Pudukottai district unit of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi have appealed to the Tangedco authorities not to compel the public to pay power bill immediately and desist from disconnecting electricity supply for default of payment.
Party functionaries led by the party's district secretary S. Niyaz Ahmed submitted a memorandum to the Superintending Engineer, Tangedco, here on Friday. The memorandum said several people had lost their livelihood during the lockdown clamped by the Central and State governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Heeding the government’s announcement, people had been remaining indoors which only increases the power requirements.
It further said it was Tangedco’s fault that electricity metre reading was not done at the appropriate time. It claimed that Tangedco employees were disconnecting power supply citing non-payment of power bill during the current juncture. The Tangedco should give extension of time for payment of power bills by reducing the amount by half or the State government should entirely bear the full amount. At a time when many were finding it hard to even earn a livelihood, Tangedco should not levy a fine for the amount paid beyond the deadline, the memorandum further said.
