ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco releases WhatsApp number for complaints

November 10, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco, Thanjavur, has called upon the public to pass on information about damaged electric poles and power lines hanging low to the Electricity Department pupil through the WhatsApp number 94984 86899.

The public have been requested to capture the images of the defective electric poles and low-lying overhead power cables and forward them to the Department through WhatsApp along with the place name, said a press release from Tangedco.

This would help the Department rectify/avoid the problems of low power supply for agricultural operations during the January/February period when the harvesting activity would be in full swing, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US