Tangedco releases WhatsApp number for complaints

November 10, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tangedco, Thanjavur, has called upon the public to pass on information about damaged electric poles and power lines hanging low to the Electricity Department pupil through the WhatsApp number 94984 86899.

The public have been requested to capture the images of the defective electric poles and low-lying overhead power cables and forward them to the Department through WhatsApp along with the place name, said a press release from Tangedco.

This would help the Department rectify/avoid the problems of low power supply for agricultural operations during the January/February period when the harvesting activity would be in full swing, the release added.