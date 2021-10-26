Tangedco plans land acquisition for solar power parks

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has begun preliminary steps to identify lands for setting up solar power parks in central districts.

Aimed at tapping natural energy as well as bringing down the power generation cost, the State government had recently announced its decision to establish solar power parks in all districts. Though the capacity of solar power park in each district is yet to be known, it is said that Tangedco planned to produce at least 2,000 MW from the solar power parks during the firsr phase. The capacity would vary in each district.

A senior official of Tangedco told The Hindu that Tiruvarur had been chosen to establish the first solar power park in the State. The process of identifying land had begun. The idea was to find barren or uncultivable land for the power park. A proposal had been sent to the Collector to identify 50 acres of land for the project. The revenue officials of the district had also been apprised of the land requirement.

The land should be available at a stretch. If the government land was not available at a stretch, the revenue officials had been asked to explore the avenues of land acquisition. Once the land was acquired it would be handed over to Tangedco for launching the solar power park. The park is likely to have a capacity to produce 25 to 30 MW.

Though Tiruvarur district was known for having vast tracts of fertile land, the official hoped that there were dry patches of land where no cultivation had taken place for so long.

Another official said that Collectors in other central districts, including Tiruchi, had been asked to identify at least 50 acres of land. However, it would gain momentum only after establishment of the first solar power park in Tiruvarur.