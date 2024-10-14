Tangedco official, contractor arrested on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thanjavur, on Monday arrested Manikandan, an EB Revenue Supervisor, and Sudhakar, an EB contractor, on charges of collecting bribe from an applicant who sought a change in the EB tariff category.

Inquiries reveal that Balamurugan of Papanasam applied for a change in the tariff category of the domestic power connection standing in his mother’s name from commercial category to normal domestic connection.

The accused, serving as the Revenue Supervisor at the Tangedco office, Ayyampettai, demanded ₹2,000 from Balamurugan to effect the change in the category of the power connection. Aggrieved by the demand, the applicant approached the DVAC, Thanjavur unit, and lodged a complaint.

Subsequently, the DVAC team laid a trap for the Tangedco official by asking Mr. Balamurugan to present chemical-coated currency notes to Manikandan on October 14. When Mr. Balamurugan approached Manikandan, he directed him to give the money to Sudhakar standing outside the office premises.

When Sudhakar accepted the money, the DAVC officials caught him and later arrested Manikandan. Sources said both were produced before a court at Kumbakonam dealing with the bribe cases and remanded them in judicial custody.

