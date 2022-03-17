Tangedco official arrested on graft charge
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Commercial Inspector (O & M), Tangedco at his office in Navalpattu on the outskirts of the city on Thursday on a bribe charge.
The action against Commercial Inspector M. Victor (41) was taken on a complaint from Niyap Sakya - an employee of BHEL, Tiruchi.
DVAC sources said Niyap Sakya had applied to Tangedco to provide a temporary connection for the construction of his new house. The application went to the Commercial Inspector who is alleged to have demanded ₹20,000 as bribe for processing. Subsequently, Victor is said to have reduced the bribe amount to ₹18,000.
The sources said Niyap Sakya lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid and Victor was caught when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount of ₹18,000. The bribe amount was seized and Victor was arrested.
