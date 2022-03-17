Tiruchirapalli

Tangedco official arrested on graft charge

 Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Commercial Inspector (O & M), Tangedco at his office in Navalpattu on the outskirts of the city on Thursday on a bribe charge. 

The action against Commercial Inspector M. Victor (41) was taken on a complaint from Niyap Sakya - an employee of BHEL, Tiruchi. 

DVAC sources said Niyap Sakya had applied to Tangedco to provide a temporary connection for the construction of his new house. The application went to the Commercial Inspector who is alleged to have demanded ₹20,000 as bribe for processing. Subsequently, Victor is said to have reduced the bribe amount to ₹18,000. 

The sources said Niyap Sakya lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid and Victor was caught when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount of ₹18,000. The bribe amount was seized and Victor was arrested.  


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2022 8:17:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tangedco-official-arrested-on-graft-charge/article65234809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY