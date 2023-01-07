ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco launches door-to-door drive for Aadhaar linkage in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

A file photo of a special camp for customers held by Tangedco to link the Aadhaar number with their power connection in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has launched a door-to-door survey for linkage of the Aadhaar number of residents with their electricity consumer accounts in Tiruchi.

Tangedco introduced the move in November and Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji specified December 31 as deadline for consumers to make the linkage.. In order to facilitate the linkage, Tangedco established special camps at all its section offices. However, Tangedco could manage to bring only around 60% of the consumers under the plan up to December. Following this, the corporation extended the deadline to January 31.

According to sources, the Tiruchi Metro circle, which includes Tiruchi city, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Musiri, Lalgudi and Srirangam divisions, has about 15 lakh electricity services. Of them, about eight lakh consumers have carried out the linkage, while some seven lakh consumers are yet to complete the process.

In order to bring more consumers under the linkage plan, field-level workers and officials of Tangedco have begun visiting each and every house in their sections. The drive is taking place in 96 sections of the Tiruchi Metro circle. All foremen, linemen, commercial assistants and commercial inspectors have been involved in the process.

Besides attending their day-to-day work, they visit the households in their sections. They collect the electricity and the Aadhaar number in all households and take up the linkage process after returning to their offices.

“We come across so many tenants during our visit to the households. We ask them for Aadhaar number as they have the option to enter it under the tenant category. But many of them say they need to get permission from their landlords,” says a senior official involved in the drive.

Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer level officers have been asked to monitor the drive and update the linkage coverage on a daily basis to their superiors. It is being reviewed daily at senior level.

“We saw a good response from the consumers in the beginning. We covered the first 25% within two weeks and it took more than a month to extend the coverage beyond 50%. The progress is just one per cent a day now. It will take a few more days to study the response to the door-to-door drive,” another official said.

