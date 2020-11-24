TANGEDCO gears up for post-cyclone reconstruction work

State-run power corporation transports 50,000 electric poles to strategic locations in delta districts

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has moved about 50,000 electric poles to strategic locations, mainly along coastal areas in Tiruchi Circle encompassing delta districts, to meet any eventualities arising out of Nivar cyclone, which is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the east coast.

Though the exact tract and location of the landfall is yet to be clearly determined, it is said that the impact of the cyclone would be felt in coastal districts including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai. In addition, Ariyalur district is also expected to bear the brunt of the impact. Power poles are likely to be damaged or uprooted due to the fury of the cyclone, officials said.

“We have sounded a high alert along coastal areas. Men and machinery have been put on standby to carry out measures in the pre and post cyclone period,” M. Valarmathy, Chief Engineer, Tangedco, Tiruchi circle, told The Hindu.

She said about 50,000 electricity poles in different sizes had already been kept at strategic locations including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Thanjavur. Further, nearly 200 transformers and line materials, including high tension and low tension power cables, had also been moved to different places of the circle. The Tiruchi Circle had been divided into 40 divisions to launch power restore operations in their areas. Superintending Engineers of each district would oversee the operations.

Ms. Valarmathy said control rooms had been set up in all eight districts in the circle. They would function round the clock up to November 27.

She said that the situation was under control at the moment. “I have received field inputs of rain in Ariyalur and Sirkazhi, and have asked the Superintending Engineers to send hourly reports. Instructions hved been given to field officials to switch off power supply from the afternoon of Tuesday. However, it will depend upon the rain and windy conditions. It is aimed at preventing loss of human lives if the cyclone brings destruction to the power infrastructure.”

She said the experience of Gaja cyclone would be of help in post-cyclone reconstruction works. More than three lakh power poles were replaced in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. The services of workers involved in the reconstruction works would be utilised if needed.