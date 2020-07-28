Tangedco engineer dies in Tiruchi after testing positive for COVID-19

TIRUCHI

The 58-year-old succumbed within a few hours of being admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi, on Monday night

A Superintending Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Perambalur district, who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night.

The official, Karuppaiah (58), succumbed within a few hours of being admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi. After being treated at a few hospitals in Tiruchi for cold and fever for the last week, he had returned home two days ago. He had tested positive for COVID 19 and his condition became critical suddenly on Monday, and he was not able to breathe well. Following this, he was brought to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, but died on Monday night.

Karuppaiah was to have retired from service on May 31 last. His service was extended after the State government increased the retirement age to 59.