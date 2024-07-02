Tangedco engineer arrested on bribe charge

An Assistant Divisional Engineer of Tangedco serving at Nagudi in the district was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Pudukottai unit, on bribery charges on Tuesday

DVAC sources said the Assistant Divisional Engineer, Brindavanan, demanded ₹5 lakh as bribe for installation of a meter for a private solar power plant at an ice plant at Manamelkudi. The power generated from the solar plant would be sent to Tangedco, which, in turn, would distribute it to the ice plant.

The official subsequently reduced the bribe amount to ₹1.75 lakh and allegedly demanded an advance amount of ₹1 lakh. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the ice plant manager, Narayanasamy, lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Pudukottai unit. A trap was laid and the official was caught red-handed when he obtained the bribe amount, the sources added. A case under section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.