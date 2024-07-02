GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tangedco engineer arrested on bribe charge

Published - July 02, 2024 04:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Divisional Engineer of Tangedco serving at Nagudi in the district was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Pudukottai unit, on bribery charges on Tuesday

DVAC sources said the Assistant Divisional Engineer, Brindavanan, demanded ₹5 lakh as bribe for installation of a meter for a private solar power plant at an ice plant at Manamelkudi. The power generated from the solar plant would be sent to Tangedco, which, in turn, would distribute it to the ice plant.

The official subsequently reduced the bribe amount to ₹1.75 lakh and allegedly demanded an advance amount of ₹1 lakh. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the ice plant manager, Narayanasamy, lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Pudukottai unit. A trap was laid and the official was caught red-handed when he obtained the bribe amount, the sources added. A case under section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the official. 

