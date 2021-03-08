Tangedco engineer arrested on bribe charge

An Assistant Engineer of Tangedco was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in Srirangam here on Monday on bribe charges.

Assistant Engineer Rajendran (52) whose office is situated at Srirangam had allegedly demanded ₹30,000 as bribe from a manager of a private gunny bag manufacturing unit at Tiruvanaikoil after the latter submitted an application seeking enhancement of power load for the unit.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the manager lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid by the investigating agency and the Assistant Engineer was arrested when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount in his office in the afternoon. The DVAC has registered a case against the Tangedco engineer in this connection, the investigating agency sources here said.