Tangedco employee suspended

Published - September 26, 2024 05:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

An electricity meter reading staff at Peravurani has been placed under suspension on charges of not executing his duty properly.

Ramesh, Tangedco employee, used to record the bi-monthly reading of domestic and other connections in the Peravurani town area randomly. Because of his action, several consumers, both residential and commercial connection consumers, used to receive SMS from Tangedco to pay “minimum charges” for several months in the recent past.

After the electricity tariff revision, some consumers received SMS alerts asking them to remit hefty amounts as EB charges. Following the complaints from the consumers, a departmental inquiry was ordered and it was ascertained that the employee had not executed his duty properly. Thus, he was placed under suspension, sources added.

