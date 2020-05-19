Tiruchirapalli

TANGEDCO employee murdered in Ariyalur

A 51-year-old government official, who was working as a Line Inspector in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), was found murdered in Keezhapazhur in Ariyalur district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, K. Kanagasabai of Thirumazhapadi, the victim, had reported for duty on Monday evening for a night shift at the Keezhapazhur sub station. He was found dead with severe injuries in the neck in his office by his colleagues when they came for duty on Tuesday morning.

On information, Superintendent of Police, K.R. Srinivasan, rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries.

Kanagasabai had noted down line reading in the logbooks up to 12.30 am. It is suspected that he could have been murdered in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body has been moved to the Government Hospital in Ariyalur for a post-mortem examination. Keezhapazhur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

