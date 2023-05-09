Tangedco employee held on graft charge

May 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KARUR

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was arrested on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a farmer for issuing free power connection.

According to sources, V. Thangarasu (50) of Ottapatti had received an order from the Tangedco for free power connection to his farm a few days ago. He visited the Tangedco office in Kosur and met R. Sekar (50), a foreman, seeking the execution of the order. However, Sekar had allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from Thangarasu who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials in Karur. The DVAC sleuths arrested Sekar when the complainant handed over the money to him at his office in Kosur.