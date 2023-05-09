HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco employee held on graft charge

May 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was arrested on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a farmer for issuing free power connection.

According to sources, V. Thangarasu (50) of Ottapatti had received an order from the Tangedco for free power connection to his farm a few days ago. He visited the Tangedco office in Kosur and met R. Sekar (50), a foreman, seeking the execution of the order. However, Sekar had allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from Thangarasu who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials in Karur. The DVAC sleuths arrested Sekar when the complainant handed over the money to him at his office in Kosur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.