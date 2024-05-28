Tangedco employee arrested in graft case

A Tangedco commercial assistant on Tuesday was arrested for demanding a bribe from a contractor for shifting an electric pole.

T.. Anthony approached the Tangedco office for removal of an electric pole that was in front a house where he was working on contract.

K. Anbazhagan, commercial assistant, asked Anthony to pay ₹35,000 online to have the pole removed. After the amount was paid, Anbazhagan told Anthony that he would visit the place after a month. When he arrived at the house, he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 to have the pole removed, but later agreed to accept ₹5,000.

Based on a complaint from Anthony, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested Anbazhagan while accepting the bribe. He was later produced before a court and remanded.