Tangedco directed to stock sufficient electric poles ahead of monsoon

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 26, 2022 20:06 IST

: Monitoring Officer of Tiruchi district K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to stock sufficient electric poles to deal with any crisis that could arise in the event of natural disasters during the north-east monsoon season.

Presiding over a review meeting to check the preparedness of various departments ahead of the north-east monsoon, expected to begin anytime within a week, Mr. Manivasan said that there was a chance of heavy discharge of water in the rivers. The bunds of the Cauvery and the Kollidam should be monitored well. Round-the-clock vigil should be maintained. Inter-department zonal teams should act in unison to take coordinated steps to deal with any situation.

He said that necessary training should be given to the personnel of revenue, Water Resources Department, police, and fire and rescue services to manage natural disasters. It was important for Tangedco to stock sufficient poles and other equipment to restore power supply in the affected areas.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Manivasan inspected the mock drill conducted by the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

