Tangedco directed to provide uninterrupted power supply for float festival at Tiruvarur

Tangedco has been directed to provide uninterrupted power supply during the float festival of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, scheduled to commence on May 20.

Chairing the preparatory meeting for the conduct of the annual float festival of the temple at ‘Kamalalayam’ tank, Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan and Revenue Divisional Officer Balachandran asked Tangedco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply around the temple tank during the three-day float festival.

Apart from directing the officials to ensure a steady supply of electricity on the South, West and North ‘Kamalalayam’ Tank Streets and the streets and roads leading to the tank, on the Four Car Streets of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple and as well as at the temple premises, they also directed the Health Department officials to keep “emergency medical assistance” teams with an ambulance near the ‘Kamalalayam’ during the float festival period.

The Fire and Rescue Department personnel have been asked to deputy two teams of divers with boats while the Tiruvarur Municipality was directed to ensure the distribution of protected drinking water and movable restroom facilities in the vicinity of the temple tank.

Officials of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, have been instructed to operate adequate bus services on all three days of the float festival connecting the villages and important towns around Tiruvarur.