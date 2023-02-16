ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco contract workers demand job regularisation

February 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A section of around 120 Tangedco contract workers were arrested here on Thursday after they staged a protest demanding job regularisation. The contract workers affiliated to the CITU assembled in front of the Tangedco office at Mannarpuram in support of their demand when they were arrested. The demonstration was led by the CITU district secretary Rengaraj, said police sources.  Similar protest in support of the same demand was held in Pudukottai town by the Tangedco contract workers affiliated to the CITU. 

