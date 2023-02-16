HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco contract workers demand job regularisation

February 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A section of around 120 Tangedco contract workers were arrested here on Thursday after they staged a protest demanding job regularisation. The contract workers affiliated to the CITU assembled in front of the Tangedco office at Mannarpuram in support of their demand when they were arrested. The demonstration was led by the CITU district secretary Rengaraj, said police sources.  Similar protest in support of the same demand was held in Pudukottai town by the Tangedco contract workers affiliated to the CITU. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.