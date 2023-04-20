ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco assistant engineer in Tiruchi arrested for bribery

April 20, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, caught the official when he was taking a bribe of ₹15,000 from a customer, who was attempting to change a power connection from domestic to commercial

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team on Thursday arrested an Assistant Engineer of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) in Tiruchi on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe to change the tariff for a power connection from domestic to commercial.  

The action by the DVAC was taken acting on a complaint from G. Venkatesan of Melachinthamani who is engaged in the construction business. DVAC sources said Venkatesan had constructed a house for his friend Balu in Kambarasampettai near Tiruchi on an agreement, and got him the domestic power connection. 

Subsequently, Balu wanted to rent his house to businesses and approached Venkatesan to change the power tariff from domestic to commercial. The sources said Venkatesan submitted the necessary documents and an application in this connection to the Tangedco’s office in Thennur in January, seeking the change.

As there was no action from Tangedco, Venkatesan approached Assistant Engineer Rajesh of Tangedco’s Chinthamani section a few days ago and asked about the status of the application. The sources said the Assistant Engineer demanded ₹20,000 as a bribe to effect the change. Subsequently, the Assistant Engineer reduced the bribe amount to ₹15,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Venkatesan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit.  The DVAC team caught the Assistant Engineer in his office in Thennur when he took the bribe amount of ₹15,000 from Venkatesan. A case under section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been booked against the Assistant Engineer.

